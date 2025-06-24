When good things happen to good people, it’s time to celebrate.

Mark and Kristi “Flower” Enix have purchased the former bank building that has been home to Fountain City Jewelers since the covid pandemic.

“We had a five-year option to buy,” said Mark, “and the five years rolled around.”

“It’s been five years since covid?!?”

Mark Enix grew up in the jewelry business. His dad, Marvin Enix, opened and operated Enix Jewelers in Halls back in the 1970s. His older brother, Bill Enix, took over for Marvin when Marvin tried to retire but ended up going someplace in Kentucky and starting a small jewelry store. You can find the name Enix tacked on jewelry stores through upper East Tennessee and in parts of Kentucky.

Mark is a master jeweler with special training in jewelry repair, metalworking, fabrication and custom work, quality control and stone setting. A former president of the Fountain City Business & Professional Association, Mark often plays the Easter Bunny at the club’s annual egg hunt.

He says without the flexibility of the Hensley family he would not have been able to purchase the building. He’s speaking of the land-owning Thomas B. and Johnnie Belle Hensley, Fountain City stalwarts, now both passed away, and their four children: Tommy, Mike, Missy and Tracy.

Flower Enix works on social media, marketing and buying for the store. “We go to Antwerp, Belgium, every year. (The trip) gives us a chance to pick out the best stones.

“We do four-to-six shows a year to obtain new products,” she said.

Lauren Creswell, sales manager, and Jerry Bedwell, lead salesperson, and others will be in the store to serve customers.

The Enixes offer consigliere service for some customers – a sort of personal shopping for diamonds or other stones to create custom work.

The store at 2802 Essary Drive is open six days a week, M-F, 10-6; Saturdays, 10-4.

The Wedding Band Experience is coming June 25-28 with “an exceptional collection of diamond bands” on site for four days only. Info: 865-686-0502.

Kylie’s Kitten Fund raises nearly $19,000 for Young-Williams Animal Center

Young-Williams Animal Center has received a donation of $18,905 from Kylie’s Kitten Fund to provide critical care, nourishment and medical treatment to hundreds of vulnerable kittens.

The donation stemmed from a community-driven fundraising campaign led by the Kylie Roberto Foundation, which ran March 15 to May 31.

The foundation was established in memory of Kylie Roberto, 21, who died in a car accident in April 2024. The foundation supports causes close to her heart, including animal welfare, the arts and education. She was the eldest child of Christine McInerney Abrams and Andrew Roberto.

Kylie graduated from Bearden High School in 2020 and attended the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, and Pellissippi State for a few semesters.

“We are incredibly grateful to … everyone who contributed to Kylie’s Kitten Fund,” Young-Williams Animal Center CEO Janet Testerman said. “This generous gift will make a lifesaving difference for so many kittens in need and is a beautiful tribute to Kylie’s legacy.” In 2024, Young-Williams spent more than $137,000 caring for 1,580 kittens. Learn more about donations here.

Citizens ask for delay in Sheriff’s Office takeover of juvenile facility

Imani Mfalme-Shu’la spoke at both the June 23 workshop and voting meeting on the proposal to turn over management of the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Service Center to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Shu’la is executive director of the Community Defense of East Tennessee.

Operations (at the center) have been a mess for a long time, she said. “We just don’t want to get in a rush and make it worse.”

She said children who find themselves in the care of the detention facility have experienced trauma already. The county probably and the kids for sure would benefit from spending more on (violence) prevention and less on punishment, she said.

Deputy Dalton Swanger remains in ICU

KCSO Deputy Dalton Swanger remains in Trauma Intensive Care at UT Medical Center, as of Monday evening. He was injured in the line of duty on June 21, 2025, in the 7800 block of Stanley Road off Clinton Highway in Powell, according to updates from the Sheriff’s Office.

Swanger and his partner were investigating a 911 call that reported gunfire. They encountered a suspect who struck Swanger on the head with a large rock or brick. He was quickly transported to UT Medical Center where he has been since the incident.

Within 12 hours, the Sheriff’s Office had taken into custody a 44-year-old Powell man who has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault on first responder, possession of a firearm with intent to go armed and possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff Tom Spangler posted, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Swanger and his family during this challenging time. … I am at the hospital with Deputy Swanger and asking our community to do what they do best, pray!”

There is one approved GoFundMe established by Blue Line Tennessee Inc., and another fundraiser by Knox Tactical. If you suspect fraudulent fundraising efforts or want to verify an organization or person raising money on Deputy Swanger’s behalf, email Kimberly.glenn@knoxsheriff.org or Aaron.yarnell@knoxsheriff.org/.

