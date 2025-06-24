HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

UN News: Follow United Nations.

Recent World Happenings: U.S. intercepts missiles fired by Iran at U.S. base in Qatar which is the largest American military installation in the Middle East, considered a prime potential target/ For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

National headlines:

Recent national events: FBI warns of Iran retaliation within U.S./ Heat dome brings record setting triple digits for 28 states/ Congregation members stop potential mass shooting in Michigan/ For these and more national headlines go to Google News US .

Keep up with Congress, which has 28 meetings today: here.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court recent decisions here.

State headlines:

Keep up with TN government meetings here.

Civil War Trails, Music History to Museums: TNVacation plans fit everyone’s interests and you don’t have to leave our state here.

Local headlines:

Weather: No change, hot with dangerous heat index values of 106. According to the National Weather Service, sunny and hot, with a high near 97 and heat index values as high as 106. The low is even warm at 75. Wednesday is the same with a high of 97 and heat index value of 105.

Bull Run Fossill Plant to implode on Saturday: Two smoke stacks at the shuttered Bull Run Fossil Plant in Claxton will be imploded Saturday, June 28. The stacks and another plant structure will be imploded as part of ongoing decommissioning activities at the site. Site access will be strictly limited to authorized personnel only and members of the public are discouraged from gathering near the site. Edgemoor Road and all access roads to Edgemoor will be closed throughout the process.

Zoo Knoxville animals stay cool in the summer heat: Guests visiting on hot days might spot the Malayan tigers lounging in their pools or see the gibbons relaxing in the air-conditioned indoor viewing area. Zoo Knoxville is well prepared for all types of extreme weather so during hot temperatures, animals have access to cool indoor dens and barns, allowing them to comfortably escape the heat when needed. Many of the outdoor habitats also feature shaded areas and water features to help the animals stay cool. Zoo Knoxville also takes extra steps to help guests stay comfortable. The zoo features several indoor, air-conditioned spaces like the ARC, Tiger Temple and Wee Play. Visitors can also cool off at the splash pad or enjoy the many misting stations located throughout the grounds.

Jazz on the Square. Market Square Mall offers entertainment each Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. on the outdoor stage. Bring a chair or blanket (and a fan) or sit on the patio of one of the fine restaurants along the square. Jazz on the Square happens every week in June, weather permitting. Presented by the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra in partnership with the city of Knoxville Department of Special Events.

