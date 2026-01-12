WBIR-TV anchor John Becker likes to mention that Republicans dominate the state legislature with a “walkout majority.” That means if all the Democrats walked out, the Republicans still could pass bills.

If every bill were partisan, that would matter. But issues have shades of difference. State Rep. Sam McKenzie specifically says as an urban Black man he finds common interests with rural whites. “I try to have conversations with colleagues from rural areas.”

McKenzie and Rep. Gloria Johnson were guests on the show on January 11. Their appearance was a counterweight to last week’s visit by House Speaker Cameron Sexton of Crossville and Nashville.

Bosch took a shot at Johnson, saying that as a member of the so-called Tennessee Three, “you are reviled by the majority.”

Johnson countered, “We show up and push back.”

The legislature convenes on the second Tuesday each January – and for those without a calendar – that’s tomorrow, January 13, 2026. Most expect three issues to dominate debate:

Vouchers: Public money to private schools. Republicans say it will give parents “choice,” by not trapping kids in “failing schools.” Democrats say it will raid public schools of needed funds while subsidizing middle class families who already send their kids to private schools. Gloria Johnson said, “How is it we are sending hundreds of millions of dollars to (private) schools with zero accountability; that don’t require certified teachers; and that can teach any curriculum or no curriculum?”

Healthcare: McKenzie said Tennessee is one of just seven states that have not accepted federal dollars to expand Medicaid. That puts stress on hospitals, particularly in rural areas. Eligible citizens miss benefits because the state won’t accept a program in which 90% of the cost is reimbursed by the federal government.

Gov. Lee’s legacy: As Bill Lee enters the final year of his eight-year terms, what will his legacy be? McKenzie hopes the governor will get serious about mental health funding; building an in-patient facility in Knoxville. Currently, in-patient mental health services for 52 of 99 counties are housed at Moccasin Bend, Chattanooga – a facility with 165 adult psychiatric beds. Johnson said Tennessee is 47th in education funding. Even as the state makes increases, other states race ahead. Becker asked what is a fair starting salary for teachers? Johnson said, “55,000 to $60,000.”

Kline to kick off campaign today

Judge Andrea Kline will launch her campaign for General Sessions Court Judge, Div. IV, for Knox County, Tennessee, with a campaign kickoff event today (01/12/26) from 5-7 p.m. at Calhoun’s on the River. She was appointed by Knox County Commission to fill the seat of Judge Andrew Jackson, who resigned. The appointment was good until the August General Election. Expect a roomful of lawyers.

In Memoriam

Oliver Anderson Smith III, Esq. passed away on January 2, 2026, at age 84. A graduate of the University of Tennessee and the UT College of Law, Mr. Smith was the third of five generations of Oliver Smiths who have called Knoxville their home.

He opened a solo practice in the early 1970s at West Town Mall, developed by his family. He retired from his practice 25 years ago and acquired an ocean captain’s license. He and his wife, Carol, traveled and fished throughout the Caribbean, finally settling in Vero Beach, Florida, on the coast.

His obituary, found here, is a good read about an amazing man and his adventures. Berry Highland West is serving the Smith family.

Blotter

A couple of cases from U.S. District Court:

Knoxville – On January 7, 2026, a 35-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years in prison with the added requirements to be on supervised release for life and to register with state sex offender registries and comply with special sex offender conditions. Evidence showed that the man and his wife traveled into the Eastern District of Tennessee on three occasions to have sex with a 14-year-old female.

On January 5, 2026, the Department of Justice filed a civil complaint to revoke the citizenship of a man who hid his true identity to come to the United States in 1996 and, ultimately, to naturalize as a U.S. citizen in 2007. The DOJ says the man is a former member of the security forces of the short-lived Autonomous Province of Western Bosnia (APZB), who was subject to an arrest warrant issued by a court in Bosnia for war crimes against civilians when the U.S. Government granted him naturalized citizenship. The man has not yet appeared before a Bosnian court on these charges.

Detailed information about these and other federal cases can be found here.

And from Knox County: DA Charme Allen said prosecutors in the Career Gang Unit obtained convictions against a repeat offender who shot himself in the leg. The 44-year-old man pleaded guilty to drugs and weapons charges just before his trial began. He didn’t get much of a deal. Judge Scott Green sentenced him to 35 years consecutive to a 23-year sentence he was already serving. “Convicted felons who repeatedly arm themselves should expect to receive lengthy prison sentences,” said DA Allen. Details here.

Notes & Quotes

Knox County Election Commission: The meeting previously scheduled for Wednesday, January 14, 2026, has been postponed. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, in a room/ location to be determined. A detailed agenda will be posted on www.knoxvotes.org at least one week prior to the meeting.

