This year’s influenza A mutant, H3N2, seems particularly severe. Not only are the diffuse body aches, headaches, and hacking cough being more severe than usual, but it’s also causing nausea and vomiting. Unless you like being a martyr to a virus, here’s how to best avoid the flu. Some of this was covered in last week’s article, and some of this advice should be obvious, but I’ll restate it just to make sure.

Get the flu shot; it’s still not too late. This year’s vaccine is less effective at preventing the flu than past vaccines, but it will significantly reduce the rate of hospitalization for severe flu. Wash your hands frequently, at least every hour or two if you’re in public places. Alcohol based hand sanitizers also work. If you must be around someone with the flu or in an enclosed room with someone who has the flu, wear a mask. It is unknown how much it helps, but it certainly doesn’t hurt. Viruses don’t acknowledge political statements. There is some evidence that frequent saline nasal spray (every 2 hours or so) helps keep the mucus membranes moist and prevents attachment and invasion by the flu virus. Azelastine (Astepro), an over-the-counter antihistamine nasal spray, also prevents viral attachment in the nasal mucous membranes. It is used two sprays in each nostril twice a day. If you have had a high exposure to the flu, such as a family member getting it, Tamiflu, a prescription antiviral, can help protect you against the flu. The dosage is one 75 mg capsule once a day. Lastly, if you do get the flu, Tamiflu 75 mg twice a day is effective in reducing symptom severity and shortening the time to recovery. It works best when starting early after the onset of flu symptoms.

Dr. Charlie Barnett is a contributor to KnoxTNToday, where he writes a weekly column, DocTalk, sharing his expertise on health and wellness management.

