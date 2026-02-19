Dr. Chris Magra will lecture about 1776 and Tennessee: The 250th Anniversary on Saturday, February 20, 3 p.m. at Blount Mansion Visitors Center, 200 West Hill Avenue, 37902. Magra will speak on how the formation of Tennessee was inextricably linked to the Declaration of Independence through shared Enlightenment ideals and westward expansion. Settler sovereignty culminated in the 1796 Tennessee Constitution, which Thomas Jefferson hailed as a masterpiece that codified the democratic spirit of 1776.

Dr. Chris Magra is a professor of Early American History and the Director of the Center for the Study of Tennesseans and War at the Department of History at The University of Tennessee.

Limited free parking on-site; a $10 donation is suggested at the door. Cash and card accepted.

Please RSVP to Rose@BlountMansion.org.

