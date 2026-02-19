The CAC Office on Aging is pleased to announce the publication of the 24th edition of the Aging Well Resource Directory. This Directory is published every two years, and it is a long-standing, trusted guide for older adults and families across Knox County, offering hundreds of local resources.

More than just resources: Along with resources, the Aging Well Resource Directory also includes an Action Guide (also known as the blue pages), which provides updated information on issues such as caregiving, consumer protection, Department of Energy workforce, elder abuse and exploitation, funeral planning, housing, legal services, long-term care and health care facilities, medical insurance and financing, social security, and Veterans benefits.

Where to find a paper directory: The Directory is free for anyone who needs it and made possible by the generous support of our advertisers and sponsors. Copies can be found at sponsors’ offices, Knox County Public Library branches, hospitals, social services agencies, churches, the CAC East Neighborhood Center, Knox County Senior Centers, O’Connor Senior Center, and the CAC Office on Aging.

Where to find an online directory: The Online Aging Well Resource Directory has been updated and improved to make navigation easier and functionality more robust. It is available 24/7 at knoxseniors.org.

Advertise with us: The CAC Office on Aging is now accepting ads for the 25th edition of the Aging Well Resource Directory to be published in May 2027. If your organization would like more information about advertising, please call us at 865-524-2786 or email knoxooa@knoxseniors.org.

