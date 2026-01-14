Remember Mad Jack Fielden’s Death Defying Tunnel of Fire stunt? Or Cas Walker’s warning to thugs? They made up some of the most engaging local television of the day. The great news is you won’t have to wait for public screenings to see Knoxville’s history in action. Over a century’s worth of materials preserved by the Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound is making its way to YouTube! Videos from various collections are now available for viewing, with new additions coming each week. All you have to do is like and subscribe! http://www.youtube.com/@TAMIS-KCPL

Highlights of the collection:

Clips from Raven Records

Knoxville in 1915

Jim Clayton’s Startime Show

Civil Rights protest at Sam & Andy’s (1963)

TAMIS is the historic audio-visual department of Knox County Public Library. Founded in 2005, TAMIS preserves East Tennessee’s cultural history as recorded on film, video, and a variety of audio formats. Housed at the East Tennessee History Center, the closed storage collection often offers unique, one-of-a-kind glimpses into the past. TAMIS also houses photographs, documents, and ephemera related to its multimedia holdings.

In-person use of TAMIS’s collection is by appointment only. However, you can search TAMIS’s catalog online. You can also call TAMIS at (865) 215-8856 or email tamis@knoxlib.org with collections inquiries.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

