If you’re looking for a loyal companion with a gentle soul, Puddin is your sugar-free sweetheart!! Puddin is a 7-year-old Tuxedo girl who has been diagnosed with diabetes. But, please do not let her diagnosis scare you, or keep you from adopting! Her diet is very simple and consists of wet food that can easily be purchased at your local grocery store, and there are tons of low-cost options that are diabetic friendly.

She requires two insulin injections per day, 15 minutes after she eats. She is an absolute pro and will sit patiently and very still while you administer her daily injections. We are also sending you home with the insulin we have which should last you well over a year. She is on a very low dose of insulin and has been responding amazingly to treatment.

Give Puddin a chance for a forever family, and she will reward you with a life full of companionship and cuddles.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501(c)(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Contact: info@humanesocietytennessee.org or (865) 573-9675. Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

