The Holston Conference UMC is making disability audits a priority. Why?

Worldwide, one billion people (15% of the population) live with a disability, according to an article by Lilla Marigza in UM News. Church grounds and facilities must be made more accessible to those with disabilities.

The Holston Conference has a team of volunteers to help churches perform audits, and grant money is available to help churches make facility improvements.

Steve Richardson and his wife, Mary Ellis, conduct free, annual accessibility audits for churches, a process that takes about 2-4 hours.

Recently, they checked St. Paul UMC, Garden Drive in Fountain City. Pastor Elaine Ruth said, “It was really good just to be reminded of all the ways we can be more open and hospitable, but it was also a wonderful reminder that we’re already doing a lot to really welcome people.”

Bishop reports on annual conference

The annual conference is a wrap. Held June 1-4, 2025, at Lake Junaluska near Asheville, North Carolina, the conference licensed 15 local pastors and made other staff additions. The conference adapted to the recent disaffiliation split by revising the 2025 budget to $6.2 million and cutting the 2026 budget to $5.9 million. The conference consolidated from nine to six districts which reduces overhead.

Local congregations sent just over 4,000 kits to distribute as needed in Liberia and Zimbabwe. Delegates also learned about ongoing efforts to involve children, youth and young adults – camping ministry, Resurrection and Wesley Foundations.

A new initiative is “New Places for New People” across the Holston Conference. It seems to involve small prayer teams forming. We’ll get more on this for a future report.

Bishop Debra Wallace-Padgett summed it up:

“As we step into this new century, we do so with gratitude and hope, grounded in the strength of our 522 congregations, supported by 6 vibrant districts, guided by 451 appointed clergy, and uplifted by 109,986 faithful members of the Holston Conference.

“Together with God, we are embracing new beginnings with bold faith, trusting that what we have is more than enough for the journey ahead.”

Note: Changes, if any, in pastors will be announced before July 1.