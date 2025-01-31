The Humane Society, Tennessee Valley (HSTV) is back up and running after renovations earlier this month and has plenty of adoptable animals! There are lots of new faces, but we wanted to highlight our longest residents: Sherlock and Payne.

Sherlock is a 50-pound, 4-year-old brindle hound who has been with us since just before Thanksgiving. He loves everyone he’s ever met, person or pet, but he absolutely hates being stuck in his kennel here and is not afraid to let everyone who comes by know about it. He has been nothing but perfect in his foster home and has even learned to fetch and sit since being with her. He will be the perfect cuddle buddy for someone!

Payne is far and away our longest resident: he has been here since April of last year. Payne is positive for Feline Leukemia Virus, an incurable disease that has negative effects on his ability to fight off other disease and infection. Payne is living comfortably with the illness, but every cat reacts differently to contraction and because of that risk he cannot live with other cats (unless they also have FeLV). In spite of his long stay and sickness, Payne is hands down one of the friendliest cats we’ve ever had come through our doors. Once someone with the right household comes along, he will be the perfect cat for them!

If you’re interested in meeting Sherlock, Payne or any of our other adoptable animals, come visit us at 6717 Kingston Pike.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501(c)(3) limited admissions animal shelter. Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Contact: email or (865) 573-9675. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.