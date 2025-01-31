The Dining Duo is recommending STIR, 217 Willow Avenue, Knoxville, 37915.

The description of STIR is an American food restaurant, but the menus lend toward a seafood restaurant. Yes, there are American food choices like cheeseburger bites and roast beef melt but the majority of choices revolve around different forms of seafood.

Duo likes two appetizers, soups and main choices. The appetizer list leads us to delicious specialty oysters and lobster crab cakes with the crab bisque soup.

Duo splits main choice meal since we ate so much before. Blackened fish tacos were a perfect dish to split with charred salsa, pico de gallo, pickled onions, cotija cheese, slaw, crema and hand-cut fries.

The food is all made from fresh ingredients in the restaurant instead of frozen, shipped-in ingredients.

We will have a list of what is next on another visit.

STIR hours are Monday- Thursday 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. plus Brunch Weekends from 10 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

