Low cost power has be a key component of business development in the Tennessee Valley and is consistently touted as an

essential part of an AI and data-driven future. Maintaining low costs will require more production capacity to meet the increasing demand. One pathway already being adopted by many local businesses has been to create lowest-cost electricity through mainstream, commercially available solar technology.

Over the past couple of years alone, Knoxville-based Solar Alliance Southeast has played a part in bringing more than a quarter-million dollars of Rural Energy for America Program grant funds that help small, rural businesses equip themselves with solar. As of last fall, more than $1 million in federal energy grants is designated to support farm businesses in Tennessee, as well.

Solar in this region has been supporting cities, education campuses and even churches in producing some of their own electricity. This diversification adds a clearer picture of energy costs for years to come, lowers utility bills immediately and adds peace of mind in an uncertain world.

Multinational manufacturers and leading domestic warehousers continue to see behind-the-meter solar photovoltaics as a tool worth the investment for a variety of reasons. Its return on investment pays in dollars, sustainability and progress toward corporate goals.

No doubt you’ve heard some confusing, conflicting and politically charged news lately about what’s next for federal programs promoting lowest-cost clean energy. Time will tell. Meantime, the business case remains for solar PV, as does the community case for using technology to bring a brighter future.

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, which provides professional Commercial Solar services to businesses, utilities and nonprofits. Information here is not a substitute for professional financial or tax advice from the financial/tax professional of your choice. She can be reached at email or 865-221-8349.