Food City has donated $25,000 to United Way of Greater Knoxville in support of its Community Schools Initiative. United Way officials were grateful.

“Food City’s generous support of our Early Care and Education work helps connect children and families to the resources they need to succeed. We are grateful for their continued partnership and commitment to our community,” said Chrystal Armstrong Brown, interim CEO and chief impact officer for United Way.

United Way operates community school sites in 16 Knox County schools, joining with almost 400 partners to provide services to families. Click here to volunteer or to purchase items from the schools’ wish list. Programming is primarily after school hours.

At a “thank you” breakfast in June 2024, Brown said, “Nothing we celebrate today could have been possible without the time, talent and treasure dedicated by the champions in this room.”

In the 2023-2024 school year, we worked in 15 schools and served over 6,400 students. This impact was possible thanks to the support of our 393 donors, volunteers and community supporters. From offering food security support to after-school programs and vocational exposures, our partners create opportunities for our local children and families.

Jon Rysewyk, Superintendent of Knox County Schools, highlighted the collaborative spirit that has driven the initiative’s success. “From the beginning, we’ve said that we can’t do this work alone, that we’ll need other partners from the community. Everyone in this room,” he said, “has answered that call.”

Cindy Sanford, principal of Beaumont Magnet Academy, praised the UWGK’s spearheading of Community Schools: “To know that Knox County has partnered with such a great organization to make sure our families and our students are taken care of outside of academia is really important for us.”

Food City provided quotes and information for this report.