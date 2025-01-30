There are a few local spots to paint outside that are a sure bet. With an easy walk to find a compelling subject and ample room to set an easel, there are bonus points when water is in the picture. One such spot is Ijams Nature Center’s Meads Quarry. On a warm November day, artist friend Crystal was in town. Time to seize the day and the paintbrushes!

Sometimes the force behind painting is the place, mental need or the fine weather. Occasionally it’s the camaraderie of kindred spirits.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.