Knox County Master Gardeners (KCMG) is promoting several events in February, just in time for spring garden preparations. Master gardeners will be answering plant and gardening questions, participating in seed swaps and presenting a seminar on growing blueberries.

Feb. 7-9: Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Feb. 13: AVCs of Blueberries 10:30-11:30 a.m. at UT Extension Eastern Region Office 1801 Downtown West Blvd. Topics will be soil pH, varieties and care, presented by master gardener Marsha Lehman.

Feb. 22: Beardsley Seed Swap 2:30-5:15 p.m. at CAC Beardsley Community Farm, 1741 Reynolds St.

Feb. 23: Ijams Seed Swap 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Ijams Nature Center, 2915 Island Home Ave.

Ask a Master Gardener question/answer plant clinics will be at several Knox County locations, beginning in February:

Dixie Lee Farmers Market: every Saturday in February and March from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. with master gardener Brian Townsend (located at 239 Jamestown Blvd. #201)

Farragut Library: Feb. 8 & 22; March 1, 15, 29 and April 12, 19, 26 from 10 a.m. – noon with master gardener Kathy Manis

Norwood Library: March 1 from 10 a.m. – noon with master gardener Cid Letsinger

Nancy Howell, is president of the Chapman Highway Garden Club and occasional spokesperson for Knox County Master Gardeners.