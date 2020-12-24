Lee renews, extends Covid directives

Gov. Bill Lee has come with two more “suggestions” relative to helping Tennesseans fight Covid. You can read them here. Meanwhile, the Knox County Health Department reported Wednesday 76 deaths of Knox County residents related to COVID-19 in the month of December to date.

Holidays: In other news, Gov. Lee has given us an extra holiday. In checking to see if state offices will be open on Thursday, we discovered 13 official state holidays. Wow. State (and probably city and county) offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Dec. 24-25, for Christmas and Thursday, Dec. 31, for New Year’s Eve.

Here’s the line-up for 2021:

Friday, January 1– New Year’s Day

Monday, January 18 – Martin Luther King Day

Monday, February 15 – Presidents’ Day

Friday, April 2 – Good Friday

Monday, May 31 – Memorial Day

Monday, July 5 – Independence Day

Monday, September 6 – Labor Day

Thursday, November 11 – Veterans Day

Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26 – Thanksgiving*

Thursday, December 23 and Friday, December 24 – Christmas**

Friday, December 31 – New Year’s Eve (state offices will also be closed for New Year’s Day on Monday, January 3, 2022)

Notes: That free day after Thanksgiving was OK’d by the General Assembly as a substitute for Columbus Day. And the free day for Christmas Eve? Well, Gov. Lee gave that one himself, apparently because he can.

Y’all have a most blessed Christmas Eve and don’t forget to wear those masks! – Sandra