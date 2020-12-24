Holiday offerings wrap up the season

Dec. 24 – Jan. 1

The Clayton Center for the Arts and The WordPlayers staged reading of A Christmas Carol is available for streaming beginning at 1 p.m. Dec. 24 through midnight Jan. 1. The streamed video will be free, however, donations can be made to benefit The Clayton Center for the Arts and The WordPlayers. The link to view will be available at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24 on the Clayton Center for the Arts and The WordPlayers websites here and here.

Dec. 24

Knoxville Jazz Orchestra & East TN PBS present A Swingin’ Christmas with Regina Carter at 9 p.m. This concert was recorded at The Tennessee Theatre in December 2019. Check local listings for East Tennessee PBS channel or go here for more info.

Through Dec. 31

Knoxville Opera‘s new Holiday Music Celebration is available for free. The concert features local favorites Jacqueline Brecheen, Aubrey Odle and Wayd Odle with Brian Salesky as the program host and accompanist. Click here to watch the concert on the KCSO YouTube channel or read the digital program book here.

The UT School of Music’s Virtual Winter Choral Concert is available for free viewing here.

Through Jan. 3

Experience A Christmas Carol unlike any other, past, present or future in a streaming event that benefits Theatre Knoxville Downtown. The tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to new life as Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays plays over 50 roles in this incarnation. Go here to purchase tickets for $50 plus fees. When purchased from this site, 40% of the proceeds go to Theatre Knoxville. A ticket entitles you to view the performance as many times as you like in one 24-hour period with the video available On Demand until Jan. 3.

The Fountain City Art Center hosts its annual Fountain City Art Guild Holiday Show through Jan. 3. The Center is open Tuesday-Thursday from 9-5.

Zoo Lights Knoxville at Zoo Knoxville continues through Jan. 3 from 5-9 p.m. See a variety of colorful animal lanterns, tree lights and more. Tickets are $15 for general admission with children 2 and under admitted free. Members receive a $2 discount. The zoo will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 31, and Jan.1. Go here to purchase tickets or call 865-637-5331.

Follow the peppermints along the sidewalks in Downtown Knoxville to discover all sorts of treats featuring the favorite red-and-white candy, plus plenty of gingerbread, cinnamon, cranberry, apple spice and other holiday flavors. Enjoy candy cane coffees, hot buttered rum, eggnogs and peppermint martinis. Restaurants make holiday cheesecakes, fudge, donuts, cookies and macarons, and boutiques and gift shops sell holiday T-shirts, soaps and scented candles. Go here to find out more about the Peppermint Trail through Jan. 3.

