Learn about birds of prey, stars and plants

Seven Islands State Birding Park is hosting a Raptors Hike on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 8 a.m. The cost is $5. Join Park Ranger Nate on a 3-mile hike to look for hawks, vultures, kestrels, owls, and eagles. Learn about the habitats used by all of our native birds of prey and the field marks you need to identify them. Bring binoculars. For more info or to register go here or call 715-630-6848.

Here’s a couple more offerings this weekend, so Get Out and Play!

Friday Jan. 29

Norris Dam State Park is offering Constellations of the Night Skies at the swimming pool parking lot at 7:30 p.m. The event is free. Join Ranger Trent for a look at the night sky constellations. Learn about a cool app that will help you identify these constellations and tell ancient stories of how the constellations got their names. For more info or to register go here or call 865-426-7461.

Saturday Jan. 30

The Great Smoky Mountain Institute at Tremont is holding a class on Winter Woody Plant ID at 8:45 a.m. Cost is $67 and includes a sack lunch. Discover a number of leafless characteristics that will help you identify trees and shrubs in the wintertime. For more info or to register go here or call 865-448-6709.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.