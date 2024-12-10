Heating accounts for most utility usage and cost in colder months, resulting in higher bills. To alleviate some of the impact cold weather has on utility bills, KUB has multiple ways for customers to manage energy and water expenses in the coming months, along with important safety reminders.

“We really want to be a resource and partner to help our customers stay warm, save money, andmanage bills,” said Tiffany Martin, KUB senior vice president and chief customer officer. “Now is an ideal time to get ready for winter and ensure our customers stay safe as they navigate the upcoming season of higher energy use.”

The following steps will boost energy, water efficiency and safety:

Lower your thermostat’s regular setting as low as safely and comfortably possible and dress in layers. Each degree change can save approximately 3% on your bill when lower settings are consistent over time.

To prevent burst water pipes, insulate pipes in crawl spaces, in attics, near outer walls and in other unconditioned areas. If you have pipes against exterior walls, open cabinet doors to allow for conditioned airflow. You may also start a very slow drip on your faucets situated on exterior facing walls when temperatures are below freezing, but keep in mind this will increase water usage.

Seal leaks and cracks around windows and doors. Check and replace weather stripping. In a pinch, you can use cardboard, plastic or blankets to minimize heat loss.

Disconnect hoses and cover outside faucets, and close outside vents when nighttime temperatures fall below freezing.

Track utility usage and set usage threshold alerts in your KUB account to be aware of abnormal spikes in usage as quickly as possible. KUB also receives an alert and will notify customers if an abnormal spike occurs.

Colder temperatures also mean furnaces and other heat sources are turned on for the first time in months. KUB recommends that customers hire a licensed contractor to conduct regular inspections and maintenance, which also can save money and extend the life of a heating system.

Rebates also are available through TVA EnergyRight for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system tune-ups. For natural gas appliances, follow these safety guidelines:

Maintain proper air circulation around gas appliances at all times.

A gas flame should burn bright blue. A yellow or orange flame could indicate improper combustion or venting, and the appliance should be checked as carbon monoxide can be emitted in this situation. Install carbon monoxide detectors.

Keep flammable or combustible items away from gas appliances and equipment.

Use natural gas equipment only as intended. Never use a stove or oven for heating.

KUB will respond quickly and free of charge to investigate any suspected natural gas leak and provide further guidance. Call KUB at 865-524-2911.

To avoid drastic weather-related changes in utility bills, customers can enroll in KUB’s Levelized Billing

Plan (LBP). LBP calculates customer bills based on a rolling 12-month average.

Bill assistance is available for those who need help with payment at kub.org/help. KUB customer service representatives are available to discuss options.

Free workshops also are available for KUB customers to learn more about savings, in partnership with TVA EnergyRight.

More safety and savings tips can be found online at www.kub.org.

Information and quotes for this article provided by Knoxville Utilities Board.