In November 2022, Knoxvillian Dave Conklin got a call from his brother, Jim, a huge Tennessee Vols fan who lived in New York, with what seemed to be a simple request.

His brother found himself having some difficulty getting around and decided he needed a walking cane. He asked Dave to go to the local stores selling Vols apparel and other fan items and find him a University of Tennessee-branded cane.

To Conklin’s surprise, there weren’t any!

“What’s a brother to do?” Conklin said, looking back. “I told him I would make one for him, with UT colors and graphics.”

Conklin found a suitable cane in a medical supply store, painted it orange and white, and decorated it with Vols decals. He figured his job was done, and he prepared to ship it to New York.

But, before it was shipped, two women he knew saw the cane and told him they simply must have similar canes to give to their husbands for Christmas! Obligingly, Conklin created two more canes, delivering the second one wrapped on Christmas Eve.

After Christmas, Conklin did some research and discovered that, not only were there no UT-licensed walking canes, but it also seemed there were no collegiate-branded and licensed canes at all! So, in July 2023, Conklin and three colleagues formed Collegiate Sports Marketing LLC and secured the licensing for the products.

“I know that the University of Tennessee likes to be first!” Conklin said. “They want to be first in football, in baseball, in basketball and with the Lady Vols. So, it’s appropriate that they be the first to have branded and licensed walking canes!

“Our hope is that our canes will bring Volunteer fans enjoyment and security as they pull for the Big Orange.”

The Tennessee canes, which are medical quality, come with options for Vols or Lady Vols branding. They are adjustable from 31- to 40-inches and can be outfitted with optional rubber tips that allow them to stand alone and provide even better balance.

Collegiate Sports Marketing has partnered with Bacon & Company in downtown Knoxville to distribute the canes.

“When Dave came to me, I thought it was a great idea, because they are a unique item,” said Jed Dance, president of Bacon & Company. “We worked with UT to secure the licensing, and we received our first order of canes about a month ago. Already, we’ve had online orders from all over the country, and we’ve delivered them to the major sports retailers in Knoxville.”

The canes cost $59.95 plus shipping and handling. The optional standing tips cost $14.95 plus shipping and handling. The items can be ordered at collegiatecanes.com.

The canes also can be found at slightly lower cost at these local stores: Alumni Hall, Vol Shop, Hound Dogs, Visit Knoxville, Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and Orange Mountain Designs.

Conklin said that, although the UT canes are the first, he will be adding other colleges and universities that want them, starting with Southeastern Conference schools.

Information for this article provided by Collegiate Sports Marketing.