Join the Nativity Pageant of Knoxville, Saturday and Sunday, December 14 and 15, 3 p.m. plus Monday, December 16, 7 p.m. at Knoxville Civic Coliseum, 500 Howard Baker Avenue. This is the 56th year of the traditional Christmas story.

Plan to bring your entire family to witness the portrayal of Christ’s birth story in Bethlehem with realistic sets, live animals, a full orchestra, a 150-member cast and a 150-voice choir.

No tickets necessary; the doors will open with special music and photo opportunities offered one hour prior to showtime.

All performances will offer accommodations for deaf and hearing impaired and Spanish translations.

While there is no charge for admission, parking fees are determined by the coliseum and set at $5.

Visit Knoxville Nativity for more information.