Knoxville’s Largest Kids’ Party was co-sponsored by Food City on Saturday, May 31, at the World’s Fair Park Performance Lawn. It was a day of non-stop kids’ activities, appearances by princesses and superheroes, an eighty-foot obstacle course, water slide, entertainment and, of course, food. We all had a great day of celebrating the beginning of summer!

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.