National Donut Day is June 6! How best to celebrate?

You would be deep fried if you didn’t choose a bit of fried dough. While everyone has a favorite selection, it is hard to go wrong.

Chocolate, strawberry, coffee, buttermilk old fashioned and more from Status Dough are my subject. While that shop is just 60 short steps from my studio, there are many others to choose from. Support one of the independent, locally-owned bakeries for the holiday.

Please partake responsibly.

First Friday Art Walk is this week. Stop in our studio to say hello, see some artwork, and grab a donut.

