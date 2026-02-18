The Knoxville Choral Society invites the community to an inspiring evening of music and mentorship at Together We Sing: Young Artists Concert on Friday, February 20, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at Central Bearden Church. 6300 Deane Hill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919

This special concert highlights the next generation of artists while celebrating the organization’s mission to promote music education, foster collaboration, and bring musicians of all ages together to create meaningful artistic experiences through song.

Tickets are $15, and as a Penny4Arts concert, all children under 18 may attend for just one penny, ensuring families across East Tennessee have access to high-quality live music.

The evening will feature guest performances by the South-Doyle High School Singers and the Knoxville Choral Society’s 2026 Scholarship Winners, Caylen Judd and Adrian Peña, who will perform alongside the ensemble in a collaborative celebration of young artistry and mentorship.

The Knoxville Choral Society will present a diverse and uplifting program including:

Glorious Everlasting – M. Thomas Cousins

Two Winter Songs: Tundra – Ola Gjeilo; Glow – Eric Whitacre

Two Love Songs: I Wish I Could Remember – Christopher Aspaas; I Sing Because… – Will Todd

Make A Joyful Noise to the Lord – Andrew Duncan

Several selections will feature combined performances with the South-Doyle High School Singers, reflecting the concert’s theme of unity and connection through music.

For 75 years, the Knoxville Choral Society has served as a cornerstone of the region’s arts community, creating performance opportunities for singers of all ages and supporting music education through scholarships and partnerships with local schools. Together We Sing continues that tradition by spotlighting emerging artists and strengthening the bonds between generations of musicians.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.