Another of my favorite books for middle elementary-aged children is Sarah, Plain and Tall by Patricia MacLachlan.

The story, set in the late 1800s, follows Sarah Elisabeth Wheaton, who lives in Maine but moves to the prairie after answering an advertisement for a wife and mother of a prairie man.

This classic is a great counterpart to Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House on the Prairie series. Exploring themes of abandonment, loss, and love, the story will engage and entertain any age reader.

Patricia MacLachlan, a celebrated American children’s author, passed away in 2022, leaving a legacy of Sarah books, but is best known for her Newbery Medal-winning novel, Sarah, Plain and Tall. Her books often focus on themes of family, loss, and a deep connection to the prairie landscape of her childhood. Read the rest of the Sarah books by Patricia MacLachlan: Skylark, Caleb’s Story, More Perfect than the Moon, and Grandfather’s Dance.

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

