Downtown Knoxville will turn green on Saturday, March 14, as the annual Knox St. Patrick’s Parade returns with a 1 p.m. step-off, featuring iconic outdoorsman and television personality Jimmy Houston as Grand Marshal.

The family-friendly parade is expected to feature 50 + parade units (floats, vehicles, performers, walkers, and more) with over 500 participants strolling through downtown Knoxville. This year’s event will be live-streamed by WATE 6, expanding access for viewers across East Tennessee and beyond.

Local television anchor Lori Tucker will serve as emcee alongside Star 102.1 Morning Show personalities, Kim Hansard and Marc Anthony, bringing familiar voices and faces to the broadcast and live audience.

“Having Jimmy Houston as our Grand Marshal makes this year’s parade especially exciting for Knoxville, as we welcome back the BassMaster Classic” said event organizers. “It’s a great opportunity to showcase our city, our community spirit, and downtown Knoxville.”

The Knox St. Patrick’s Parade is supported by Visit Knoxville, Cherokee Distributing, and the Mike & Carol Connor Family Foundation, along with local businesses and families, whose continued support helps make the event free and open to the public.

Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy prime viewing locations along the parade route. Additional event details, including road closures, parade route, and viewing tips, will be released closer to parade day.

Visit knoxstpatricksparade.com for information.

