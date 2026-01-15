For the first time in its history, the International Flipper Pinball Association’s (IFPA) Tennessee State Championship will be hosted in Knoxville, Tennessee, at Pins & Pints Pinball Pub,1336 E Emory Rd, Knoxville, TN 37938, on Friday, January 16, 7 p.m., and continuing with more competitions on Saturday and Sunday.

The IFPA North American Championship Series (NACS) is an annual pinball competition in which players from Canada, Washington D.C., and states across the U.S. qualify throughout the calendar year

At the end of each calendar year, the top ranked players with the most earned tournament points from each state will qualify for the playoffs, where they will play for the title of IFPA State/Province/District Champion within that area. Winners of those State Championships move on to compete in the Nationals in Chicago, IL, for the title of North American Pinball Champion.

The Tennessee State Championships, hosted by Pins & Pints Pinball Pub, will welcome the top players in the state, from Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, and in between, who will compete to earn the title of Tennessee State Champion and punch their ticket to Nationals.

On Friday, January 16, there will be an open-to-all “warm-up” pinball tournament where players can compete with the state’s best players. On Saturday, January 17, the overall top 24 Tennessee players will compete in the NACS State Championship.

The weekend will wrap up on Sunday, January 18, with the top 16 women competing for the Women’s Tennessee State Championship.

