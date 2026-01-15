The Fountain City Town Hall recognizes six community members on Fountain City Day, held on Memorial Day, May 25, 2026.

The categories for these recognitions are:

Commercial Restoration: This award is given to any business owner or corporation that has recently renovated or reused a property, thereby enhancing a neighborhood by conveying a sense of community, preserving the past, or beautifying Fountain City.

Residential Restoration: This award is given to a private homeowner whose rehabilitation, renovation, or preservation of their residence has added to the community. This award is not limited to historic properties older than 50 years of age, but any property that is well-maintained.

Residential Landscaping: This award is given to a private homeowner whose garden or yard beautifies Fountain City through landscaping or plantings.

Person of the Year: This award is given to an adult resident, business owner, or someone who works full-time in Fountain City who exemplifies the spirit of the community through dedicated long-term service to individuals and the community.

Friend of Fountain City: This award is for the person who has a residence outside Fountain City. An individual who has gone above and beyond to help Fountain City enhance and or improve the evolution of the community.

Youth of the Year: Must be a student under 21 and exhibit exemplary qualities of good conduct. The youth nominee must have respect among their peers and educators. The youth nominee is expected to be involved in extracurricular activities at both his community and his school.

Deadline for receiving nominations is April 1, 2025

Mail nominations, including name, address, and reason for nominating to Fountain City Town Hall / P.O. Box19393, Knoxville, TN 37928, or submit on the website here.

