I am sharing my friends’ trip to Italy this month. Don and Denna Grogan traveled to Florence, Italy, with seven lifelong high school friends. One day in Rome allowed the group to spend most of their time in Florence. Florence, the capital of Italy’s Tuscany region, is a city that embodies the heart of the Renaissance, known for its breathtaking architecture and rich artistic heritage. The Duomo, with its iconic terracotta dome designed by Brunelleschi, dominates the skyline.

 

Duomo Cathedral

The Uffizi Gallery houses masterpieces by Botticelli, Michelangelo, and Leonardo da Vinci.

Ceiling of the Uffizi Gallery

These visitors admired the picturesque Ponte Vecchio, lined with charming shops, and the vibrant Piazza della Signoria, a prominent, historic square famous for its “open-air museum,” as well as the Palazzo Vecchio, Florence’s historic town hall.

Sunrise at Ponte Vecchio

The other view of Ponte Vecchio

The aroma of fresh pasta not only invited this group to indulge in Tuscan cuisine but also brought them to Fattoria Poggio Alloro, where they learned to make pasta and then eat what they created.

Fattoria Poggio Alloro

Group made their own pasta

Here are more pictures from this unforgettable adventure.

Looking east in Florence on the Arno River at the Ponte Alle Grazie

Ruinis in Rome

Roman Coliseum

Statue of David at Galleria dell Accademia in Florence

Terrace of the apartment Grogans stayed in.

The Memorial American Military Cemetery between Florence & Siena

