I am sharing my friends’ trip to Italy this month. Don and Denna Grogan traveled to Florence, Italy, with seven lifelong high school friends. One day in Rome allowed the group to spend most of their time in Florence. Florence, the capital of Italy’s Tuscany region, is a city that embodies the heart of the Renaissance, known for its breathtaking architecture and rich artistic heritage. The Duomo, with its iconic terracotta dome designed by Brunelleschi, dominates the skyline.

The Uffizi Gallery houses masterpieces by Botticelli, Michelangelo, and Leonardo da Vinci.

These visitors admired the picturesque Ponte Vecchio, lined with charming shops, and the vibrant Piazza della Signoria, a prominent, historic square famous for its “open-air museum,” as well as the Palazzo Vecchio, Florence’s historic town hall.

The aroma of fresh pasta not only invited this group to indulge in Tuscan cuisine but also brought them to Fattoria Poggio Alloro, where they learned to make pasta and then eat what they created.

Here are more pictures from this unforgettable adventure.

Knox the Fox loves to share engaging content and your travel adventures, so share yours with knoxthefox24@gmail.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.