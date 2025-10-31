The Dining Duo, plus a “tag-along”, asked a lifelong Oak Ridger where there was a great place for lunch. Without even taking a breath, he answered The Golden Oak Buffet and then launched into a description of the food there that had us all starving!

Located at 401 S. Tulane Ave, the Golden Oak was easy to find, and the crowded parking lot confirmed we were in the right place. Noon on a Friday seemed to be a popular time, but there was no waiting once we got inside.

We paid for our selections, chose our drinks, picked a table, and went to scope out the buffet. And we were stunned at the incredible amount and diversity of the selections they offered.

Everything from spinach lasagna to mac-and-cheese to roast beef and pizza in the American section, and an unbelievable number of choices in the Chinese section.

With three of us eating, it was impossible to keep track of who ate what, but here is a list of everything we tried: egg drop soup, Miso soup, hot and sour soup, a fresh greens salad, coleslaw, and fruit. The main courses included sweet and sour chicken, General Tso’s chicken, beef and broccoli, honey chicken, and coconut shrimp, Moo Goo Gai Pan, pepper steak and onions, and shrimp with lobster sauce. Also chosen were fried rice, sticky rice, crab Rangoon, fried wontons, egg rolls, and spring rolls. We can’t forget the sushi. Six to eight varieties of sushi were offered and seemed very popular with diners.

Out of sheer embarrassment, I was going to leave out the desserts we tried, but I knew that wasn’t fair! We tried lemon bars, cookies, pudding, brownies, ice cream, fried donuts, and probably more.

And every bite was delicious. The buffet areas were cleaned constantly, so no “drips” were ever noticed. Our used plates were quickly removed from the table, and our drinks were refilled often.

On the recommendation of a lifelong Oak Ridger and three rookie diners, you owe it to yourselves to try the Golden Oak. But go hungry — you will need room to try as many items as you can hold!

Golden Oak Buffet is open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

