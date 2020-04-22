Knox County out of tests on second day

Good grief! A friend said this is a good time to cut everyone some slack. But that’s a bit hard to do for Knox County government.

The Knox County Health Department reduced its daily briefings to three per week, M-W-F, but then held an unscheduled conference at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday with one-hour notice. Some of us missed it.

Afterwards, Hayes Hickman posted on KnoxNews.com around 1 p.m. that Knox County will suspend free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday (today) because of limited supplies. According to his post, nearly 400 people arrived at the county’s drive-thru site Monday, the first day testing was made available to anyone, regardless of symptoms, without an appointment. Testing supplies were on hand for another 400 people on Tuesday, but the health department could not guarantee when additional supplies would arrive.

Yet, county-provided information to mayors sent Tuesday made no mention of a suspension of testing and, in fact, reiterated that testing was ongoing.

Our only press release from Knox County on Tuesday announced a press conference for 11 a.m. Wednesday (today) at Volunteer Landing, 300 Neyland Drive. It will include Mayor Glenn Jacobs and seven other county mayors talking about “economic recovery.”

Earth to mayors: Without testing we do not know who has COVID-19, a highly infectious virus with no treatment.

Meanwhile, we got a release on Monday saying trash taken to Knox County’s trash & recycling centers must be bagged: Knox Co Convenience Centers How is this even enforceable? And how does it help restart the economy?

Live free or die, y’all.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon will give her budget address as scheduled on Friday, April 24, but it will be a virtual event. The city will upload the complete budget to KnoxvilleTN.gov/budget, send out an extensive summary through a media release and post a State of the City video address from Kincannon. A timeline has not been established.

Gov. Bill Lee released these Tuesday reports: COVID-19 Bulletin #22 and TN COVID-19 Public Dashboard 4-21-20 3pm

Alanna McKissack, executive director of Keep Knoxville Beautiful, says don’t throw your protective gloves and masks on the ground. This is a no-brainer, folks, but a problem nonetheless. Details: Keep Knoxville Beautiful

Free Wi-Fi is available in the parking lots of six senior centers in Knox County. The centers are currently closed, but county Mayor Glenn Jacobs said parking is allowed if no one gets out of their vehicle. Locations: Free WiFi

Knox County libraries are closed, but online service continue. Check here for details.

Medicare patients can get current information at Medicare and Coronavirus

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn has released a comprehensive COVID-19 guide. Click here.

All areas of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, excluding the Foothills Parkway and the Spur, are closed until further notice. This includes trail and road closures. Details are here.

Health Department Hotline: 865-215-5555

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Info updated as it becomes available.

Sandra Clark is editor/CEO of KnoxTNToday.com.