Painted en plein aire at GATOP (God’s Answer to Our Prayers), a hidden East Knox garden, this is titled “Solomon’s Watch.” Title reasons: Solomon’s seal beside the Trillium was just about to bloom, the garden is a creation of Dr. Solomon, and I broke my watch crystal while painting this image.

The bloom is gone, my watch still ticks, and after 40 years of creating, this sacred garden is still evolving.

