Knox County Master Gardeners (KCMG) received five international awards at the 2025 International Extension Master Gardener Conference, held August 25-28. This marks the largest number of awards KCMG has ever earned at the international level through the David Gibby International Master Gardener Search for Excellence Awards. Gibby, the namesake of the award, founded the first Master Gardener program in Washington State.

Tennessee Smart Yards and Friends Festival, held at the University of Tennessee Gardens over the last two years, received top honors. An official KCMG project, the program helps homeowners adopt sustainable landscaping practices, including composting, incorporating native plants, capturing rainwater, reducing pesticide use, and implementing other ecological improvements. Master Gardener Mona Yethiraj serves as project leader.

Garden Classroom, formerly known as Basic Gardening, earned second place in the Community Service category. This initiative offers year-round classes throughout Knox County, providing hands-on training and presentations that teach individuals how to grow their own food. By partnering with local organizations, the program has expanded its impact to address food insecurity and provide access to fresh vegetables in “food desert” zip codes. Master Gardener Cathy Carpenter leads the project.

The BLOOM Center — Building Lives through Outreach and Occupational Ministry — received third place in the Specific Needs Audience category. Based at Central Bearden Church, the project works with adults and students with special needs, teaching them to start seeds, grow plants and build new skills. The effort is a collaboration among KCMG, Knox County Schools and Central Bearden Church, led by Master Gardener Walter Cromer.

Hardin Valley Elementary School Learning Garden was awarded third place in the Youth category. This hands-on program engages students from kindergarten through fifth grade with curriculum-based garden lessons, workdays in the garden, harvest tastings and summer garden activities that include parent volunteers. Master Gardener Rachel Brinke leads the project.

Organic Master Gardener Program received third place in the Innovative Projects category. This nine-week course provides Master Gardeners with in-depth training on organic gardening principles. Nearly one-third of KCMG volunteers have completed the program to deepen their knowledge of sustainable growing practices. Master Gardener Marcia Lehman leads the project.

“We are honored that the International Master Gardener Search for Excellence committee has recognized the dedication, expertise and community service of the Knox County Master Gardeners,” said Rosanne Smith, chair of the KCMG Awards Committee. “These awards reflect our volunteers’ strong commitment to advancing the KCMG mission of providing research-based horticultural education. By building partnerships and fostering community collaborations, we extend the reach of UT Extension services to gardeners of all ages and backgrounds.”

Nancy Howell, is president of the Chapman Highway Garden Club and is the spokesperson for Knox County Master Gardener.

