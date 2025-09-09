Zoo Knoxville is transforming winter evenings with Smoky Night Lights, a first-of-its-kind immersive 360 degree display of light, music and nature. The show will open on November 7, 2025, and run through March 2026.

Created by internationally acclaimed entertainment studio Moment Factory, Smoky Night Lights vividly animates the changing seasons of the Smoky Mountains. Guests will witness the unfolding of a full day and year in the mountains, from dawn breaking over spring hillsides to summer’s sunlit afternoons, autumn’s glowing twilight and the stillness of a winter night.

Presented in a natural amphitheater and viewed from a circular platform with multiple vantage points, guests are surrounded by music, light and projections that capture the beauty and essence of the Smokies.

The soundscape is enriched by vocal artists from Knoxville and the surrounding region, weaving Appalachian influences into a musical journey that celebrates the regional culture.

“Smoky Night Lights gives our community something entirely new — a way to see the zoo and the Smokies as never before, where the natural world and wildlife surround you in unexpected ways, igniting a spark of imagination,” said Bill Street, president and CEO of Zoo Knoxville. “This experience honors the spirit of East Tennessee while offering families and visitors a captivating reason to explore the zoo after dark.”

Before the Smoky Night Lights fill the sky, guests are invited to spend time in a cozy, welcoming setting, enjoying curated snacks, sipping on specialty drinks, meeting Zoo Knoxville’s animal ambassadors and unwinding fireside in classic rocking chairs. With shopping and seasonal touches to explore, the evening begins well before the show itself.

Zoo Knoxville invites visitors to make Smoky Night Lights part of their winter tradition. Nightly capacity is limited, and popular dates are expected to sell out quickly. Guests are encouraged to secure tickets early. Zoo members and groups receive discounted admission ($24.95 per person) throughout the season.

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

