Kirkland heads TMA

Ronald H. “Ron” Kirkland M.D., from Jackson, Tennessee, has been installed as the 167th president of the Tennessee Medical Association, the statewide professional association for more than 9,500 member physicians. Dr. Kirkland received both his medical degree and his MBA from the University of Tennessee, and his bachelor’s from the University of Tennessee-Martin. He was president of Phi Chi Medical Fraternity at UT Health Science Center and later served as president of the University of Tennessee National Alumni Association.

Farragut Board of Mayor and Aldermen has a new meeting time – 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Workshops and beer board meetings will be scheduled before meetings. The Farragut planning commission will continue to meet at 7 p.m. on third Thursdays. Meetings will be held at Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Drive, and streamed live on the Town of Farragut YouTube page.

Enhance Powell will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Powell Station Park. If it is raining, the meeting will be at The Barn. Volunteers are needed.

Redistricting is the topic at noon Wednesday, June 9, on a Zoom webinar hosted by the League of Women Voters with speaker Stephen Mulroy, professor of law at the University of Memphis. Registration is free at lwvtn.org.