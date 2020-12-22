Kincannon hits one-year anniversary

2020 was a tough year, but also a year of resilience, said Mayor Indya Kincannon. She marked her first year in office on Dec. 21. “Despite the pandemic, the city of Knoxville accomplished a lot over the last year. I am grateful for city staff and our many partners who kept their focus on serving our community.” See her 2020 report here.

Mobile Meals in Knoxville has added over 150 seniors struggling with food insecurity since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Daily delivery is now over 1,100 homebound seniors across 70 routes, said Judith Pelot, nutrition services director. “On Christmas Day, Mobile Meals will serve 620 Knox County seniors – the largest Christmas delivery to date. A gift bag filled with useful items will also be delivered to each meal recipient,” she said. “During this holiday season, as always, we are very thankful for all of our community support. We couldn’t do it without the efforts of so many in Knox County.”

Holiday closures: City and county offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Dec. 24-25, and Friday, Jan. 1. Knoxville Area Transit buses and trolleys will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thursday, Dec. 24, and not operate or staff the customer service desk on Fridays, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. City garbage pickup for Friday, Dec. 25, will be on Saturday, Dec. 26, instead. Properly bagged excess holiday household trash and broken-down cardboard placed next to full garbage carts will be picked up. Additional info here.