News from Knox County Schools

Transportation U, a bus driver training program developed by KCS, will be highlighted today (10/22/25) at 10 a.m. at South-Doyle Middle School, 3900 Decatur Drive, Knoxville. The program includes hands-on instruction and ongoing professional development.

Cedar Bluff Turf: Not sure how you cut a ribbon for new turf, but Gina Oster and representatives from Maddox Companies will try today at 10 a.m. on the playground/ outdoor classroom at Cedar Bluff Elementary School. The $95,000 turf donation was provided by Maddox Companies — a local firm developing Prosperity Crossing, a large sports park on Watt Road — with support from Turf of America. The school is at 705 N. Cedar Bluff Road.

ReadShare Book Bus will be unveiled Thursday, October 23, 3:30 p.m. at Cedar Bluff Preschool. This mobile literacy initiative brings library services directly to preschool students, turning the bus into an outdoor classroom for story time, mini-lessons and book lending. Part of the district’s growing ReadShare program, the Book Bus supports early literacy and expands library access in unique learning environments.

Abbey Harris of Knox County Schools contributed information for this report.

In Memoriam: Christine Harness was art educator extraordinaire

Christine Schlennstedt Harness, 87, passed away on October 17, 2025. She was married to her husband, Ralph Harness, for 69 years. Other survivors include her children and their families plus many dear friends. The full obituary is here.

A Texas native, Christine and Ralph moved to Knoxville in 1958. She was a charter member of Grace Lutheran Church for over 65 years. After obtaining a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee (1972) and a master’s from LMU, Mrs. Harness taught for 32 years at Gresham Middle School in Fountain City.

As her obituary notes, given that art was a required course and Mrs. Harness was the only art teacher, she taught every single student who attended Gresham during her career. She also directed the East Tennessee Scholastic Art Show for many years.

The family will be receiving friends from 2-4 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 9076 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, on Saturday, October 25, 2025. A service will follow at 4 p.m. and a Celebration of Life will immediately follow the service.

In Memoriam: Leo Cooper Sr. lived a life of service

Leo Cooper was many things – an athlete, educator, politician, business owner, husband to JoAnn and dad to Kristy, Leo Jr. and the late FaNee Cooper. Leo was smart, strong-willed and maybe a bit stubborn. He was a great chair of Knox County Commission with his courtly Southern manners and his focus on taking care of his district.

Gloria Stout wrote: “He lived a life of service in education and in our community.”

A young man and former student recalled times when he found himself in trouble and was sent to Mr. Cooper’s office. “I didn’t know it at the time but his kind understanding manner and willingness to talk to me (and reasoning skill) not only changed my mind about the direction I was headed but demonstrated how real adult men should handle kids in times of potential crisis. He was a prince among men and one of the finest people I’ve ever known.

“Many times as an adult I’ve found myself in situations that reminded me of the way he treated me back then as a young teenager. I could only hope to be as gifted as Mr. Cooper and have tried to use his example whenever possible.” This tribute is posted alongside many others on Mr. Cooper’s obituary page. Here. There will be a Celebration of Life service Sunday, October 26, 2025, at 3 p.m. at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel.

In Memoriam: Denise McGaha left tracks across county

Dr. Denise LeAnn McGaha, 57, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on October 19, 2025. Two days later, her obituary had been viewed online by over 5,000 people and comments continued to come in – from Powell, South-Doyle and Gibbs.

Dr. McGaha had tributes from friends, former students and educator colleagues. Her obituary states: “Denise dedicated her life to lifting others through learning and leadership.”

She began her career as an English teacher at Clinton High School. Then she moved to administration as a high school principal. Then she earned her doctorate in education – “a testament to her determination, service and relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Denise was more than an educator; she was a mentor, advocate and friend to many. Her warmth, wit and strength inspired everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

A celebration of her life will be held in the coming weeks; details will be shared by family and friends when arrangements are finalized. Her full obituary is here.

“Her impact will live on in every life she touched. She taught with grace, led with courage and loved with her whole heart.”

Notes & Quotes

East Tennessee Historical Society will present Monsters at the Museum! on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the History Center, xxx . Crafts, games, trick-or-treating throughout the museum, Appalachian legends and lore, spooky scavenger hunts and more. Costumes are encouraged, but there is no costume contest.

Fulton High School will hold its annual Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 2509 N. Broadway, Knoxville. Free food, arts & crafts, concession stand. Attendees will leave with a bag full of candy and smiles. If you are unable to attend, we are also accepting candy donations, which can be made by bringing unopened bags of candy to the front office at Fulton High School during regular school hours.

Quotes: In honor of hard-working band members at every school, here are three stolen quotes:

Practice like you’ve never won, perform like you’ve never lost.

Perfection is not attainable, but chasing perfection achieves excellence.

“One more time.” – Band Directors Everywhere

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place wi0th our Free Newsletter.