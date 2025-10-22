Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians have honored University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Chancellor Donde Plowman at the 2025 Trefoil Society Luncheon, an annual event recognizing a distinguished woman in each region who exemplifies the spirit of Girl Scouting.

Plowman credits her lifelong interest in learning and achievement to all the hours she spent earning badges as a Girl Scout in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, an experience that the chancellor said sparked her interest in education and led to a lifetime of learning.

The luncheon celebrating Plowman was held at The Press Room on October 15, 2025.

“We’re pleased to pay tribute to Chancellor Plowman, who demonstrates the ideals of Girl Scouting through her commitment to ethical and servant leadership,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians (GSCSA). “The chancellor is a great example of a Girl Scout who has grown into a leader of courage, confidence and character.”

Since Plowman was appointed chancellor in 2019, UT Knoxville has strategically grown its enrollment, increased retention of first-year students and improved the four-year graduation rate. Under her leadership, UTK has developed innovative partnerships with industry leaders and increased investment in research.

Plowman is credited with providing decisive leadership as part of her oversight of Tennessee Athletics and is known as an advocate for student-athletes.

Before she was named chancellor, Plowman served as dean of the College of Business and then executive vice chancellor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The Trefoil Society luncheons are named after the trefoil-shaped pin that Girl Scouts receive to symbolize the acceptance of ethical leadership values. The luncheons are held in the council’s Appalachian Highlands, East Tennessee, and Tennessee Valley & North Georgia regions each year.

Bella Mason, a 2025 Gold Award Girl Scout, also spoke at the luncheon about how Girl Scouts has impacted her life.

If your girl is ready for fun adventures and to start creating the world she wants to see, she’s ready to be a Girl Scout today. Visit girlscoutcsa.org or text “JOIN” to 59618 to learn more.

Gretchen Crawley is chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.