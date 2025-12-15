The Knoxville Academy of Medicine is offering Resilience in Medicine – A Wellness Webinar Series on Thursday, January 8, 2026, 6-7 p.m. CST, 7-8 EST.

In this panel presentation, participants will explore the connection between healthcare policy and clinical practice, understanding their combined influence on patient care and system outcomes. The panel will include Senator Richard Briggs, MD, John McCarley, MD., and Yarnell Beatty, JD.

Register online: here.

KnoxTNToday is partnering with Knoxville Academy of Medicine Foundation as they work to serve East Tennessee! Learn more about the mission outreach of Knoxville Academy of Medicine Foundation: here.

