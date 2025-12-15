Holiday get-togethers serve as powerful reminders for families to connect not only in celebration but also in compassion. Loved ones often make observations that highlight the needs of elderly or infirm family members who might require additional support. These observations may prompt families to discuss health concerns and mobility issues, leading to practical solutions such as caregiver support, stairlifts, lift chairs, mobility devices, adjustable beds, and fall prevention tools.

When choosing a practical solution like the ones mentioned, it is good to consult experts in the field and to try support devices during an in-person visit. Mobility Plus will arrange a consultation to help loved ones age in place.

If you live out of town, we can arrange for a consultation while you are here for the holidays with your loved ones to help ensure they are safe at home. If you are an aging parent or grandparent, you can call ahead to schedule an appointment while your child is in town.

For more information, please contact Hannah Beal at hannah.beal@mobilityplus.com.

Mobility Plus Knoxville offers a wide range of mobility aids, including ramps, hospital beds, Hi Lo adjustable beds, stair lifts, vertical platform lifts, wheelchairs, rollators, vehicle lifts, and more. They also provide in-store repair services, home repair visits, and discounted batteries for their customers, among many other services.

KnoxTNToday is partnering with Mobility Plus to support the needs of our community and will help feature many of the options they offer in future features.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.