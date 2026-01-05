On December 13, Jon Feliciano provided holiday meals to 150 Knox County families at the Triple F Elite Sports Training facility, where he coaches offensive line skills and trains young athletes, while also connecting Triple F with local community initiatives.

Feliciano, a former NFL offensive lineman, said, “I grew up pretty poor, so some months it [was] really tight and we [didn’t] know where we [were] getting food from,” said Jon. “I know as a kid how it feels, and now as a parent, I can only imagine the stress that my family was under during those times, so this is one thing I can do to help families out in East Tennessee.”

When asked why he chose to work with Second Harvest, he stated, “This is a really respected organization, so it was really a no-brainer when it came to working with Second Harvest.

Photos courtesy of Firestarter

