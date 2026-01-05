It’s official! The YWCA’s 100-year-old time capsule is now on display with the East Tennessee Historical Society.

While we wait for the downtown building’s reopening, stop by to get a glimpse into a century of YWCA history.

About YWCA and the Tennessee Valley: YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley has been serving women and their families in East Tennessee since 1899. Offerings have changed over the years to meet community needs, but one thing has remained the same for more than 100 years: women and families from all walks of life depend on our services.

