Joe Mack to head county parks & rec

Joseph “Joe” Mack has been chosen by Mayor Glenn Jacobs to lead the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department. He will manage the department’s $5.6 million budget, 51 full-time employees and 43 part-time workers. The county’s parks and recreation system features more than 50 parks that encompass 2,700 acres; 11 miles of greenway; and 29 miles of trails. In addition, the system includes three splash pads, four dog parks, one beach, three golf courses and numerous recreation fields. More here: Joseph Mack bio

Knoxville: Independence Day Concert by the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will start at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 3, in the Tennessee Amphitheater at World’s Fair Park. This is a free, family-friendly concert sponsored by Pilot Company. Details here.

Farragut: The annual Independence Day Parade returns with a twist. It will start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, at the Farragut High School junior lot and proceed down West End Drive to West Point Drive to Kingston Pike. The parade continues to Boring Road, just east of Farragut Towne Square Shopping Center (former Ingles store site). Fleet Feet Sports will host the fifth annual Farragut Freedom Run, one- or two-miles, prior to the start of the parade.

Powell: has two happenings for Independence Day – both on Saturday, July 3. The Powell Lions Club Parade will step off from Powell Middle School at 11:30 a.m. and march to the back lot of Powell High School on Brickyard Road – a 1.4-mile route on Emory Road through the heart of Powell. After the parade, the PBPA will host a party at Powell Station Park (the splash pad). The party will feature free food, drinks, games, petting zoo and more.