Jerry Price: Hard worker for South Knox

South Knox County and Seymour lost a leader when Jerry Price, 72, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2024.

He was the owner of Price Landscaping and was a board member of Seymour Volunteer Fire Department and Knox Chapman Utility District. Jerry was a lifelong and proud member of New Hopewell Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends today (8/19/24) from 3-6:30 p.m. at New Hopewell Baptist Church, 943 Kimberlin Heights Road, Knoxville, with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, August 20, at New Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery for a 10 a.m. interment service.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Carol; daughter, Meredith Beeler and husband, Adam, and their daughters. The full obituary is here.

Jerry’s money quote from the obituary is: “Don’t spend money on flowers; spend it on a good steak at Ye Olde Steak House.”