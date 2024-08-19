Legal Aid opens new eviction-prevention office

Legal Aid of East Tennessee has opened a new office for its Eviction Prevention Program (EPP) at 4450 Walker Boulevard, Suite C, Knoxville. The ribbon-cutting was August 8.

Attorney Debra House, LAET’s executive director, said this is the first such ceremony in the last 30 years. “It’s appropriate we come together in this manner to celebrate because the EPP has proven to be a massively beneficial program for the entire community and for people from all walks of life.

“Since its inception in November 2023, the EPP has handled 357 cases and prevented 166 evictions. This program needed its own space to make it more accessible. We now have a large parking lot, and the building is on a bus line.”

Managing Attorney Michael Davis was quick to say the EPP is more than just eviction prevention. “Without legal advice and/or representation, tenants may not know their rights when it comes to fair housing, discrimination, unfair lockouts by property owners and how to handle issues surrounding repairs and basic maintenance. We also work with domestic violence cases to help make certain the home is a safe place for all.”

Davis said the costs surrounding juvenile justice and child welfare skyrocket with each eviction, not to mention the massive upheaval within the educational system. Reduced evictions also lower the cost to taxpayers in areas such as law enforcement, court expenses and unnecessary incarcerations because of homelessness. “General neighborhood stability helps us all!”

The main number for the EPP office is 865-371-8730.

LAET provides civil legal representation free of charge across 26 counties. Its mission is to strengthen communities and change lives through high-quality legal services. Its vision is an East Tennessee where justice is s community value, and no one faces a legal problem alone.

Information for this article provided by Legal Aid of Tennessee.

