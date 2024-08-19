Zoo Knoxville names Bill Street as president/CEO

Zoo Knoxville announces Bill Street as the zoo’s next president and chief executive officer following a comprehensive national search. Street has more than 30 years’ experience in the non-profit and for-profit sectors, including senior leadership roles at United Parks and Resorts (formerly SeaWorld), Busch Gardens, the National Wildlife Federation, the John G. Shedd Aquarium in Chicago and the Long Beach Aquarium of the Pacific. Street succeeds Lisa New, who served as president and CEO from 2013 through 2023 and now heads the zoo in Dallas, Texas.

Most recently, Street served as the senior vice president at the Indianapolis Zoo, where his role included strategic leadership of the organization and management of conservation initiatives, animal welfare, government affairs and youth education initiatives. Notably, his team secured $9 million in funding and led the establishment of the Global Center for Species Survival, a partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature Species Survival Commission where he served as the center’s director in addition to his role as senior vice president.

Street has a long history with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), having co-chaired the Trends Committee and serving on the Government Affairs and Wildlife Conservation committees. Street has also been treasurer/secretary of the International Zoo Educators Association and served on the board of directors for the North American Association for Environmental Education. He consults with zoos and aquariums worldwide on enhancing guest experience, increasing revenues and designing new attractions in addition to teaching courses on leadership, governance, trends and guest experience.

Bill Street will officially join Zoo Knoxville on August 26, 2024.

Information for this article provided by JJ Jones at Zoo Knoxville.