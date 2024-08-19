Big turnover on Knox County Commission

Five of the 10 folks pictured here won’t be back when Knox County Commission reorganizes in September. Let’s look:

John Schoonmaker , Farragut, term limited, replaced by Angela Russell, CPA who opposed Choto Landing.

, Farragut, term limited, replaced by Angela Russell, CPA who opposed Choto Landing. Carson Dailey , South Knox, term limited, replaced by Andy Fox, who won a 221-vote squeaker over Democrat Matthew Park.

, South Knox, term limited, replaced by Andy Fox, who won a 221-vote squeaker over Democrat Matthew Park. Dasha Lundy , inner city, ran unsuccessfully for state representative, replaced by Damon L. Rawls.

, inner city, ran unsuccessfully for state representative, replaced by Damon L. Rawls. Kyle Ward , Bearden area, opted not to run, replaced by Shane Jackson, who won by 170 votes over Republican Garrett Holt.

, Bearden area, opted not to run, replaced by Shane Jackson, who won by 170 votes over Republican Garrett Holt. Richie Beeler, East Knox County, opted not to run, replaced by Adam Thompson.

Staying are Rhonda Lee, Terry Hill, Courtney Durrett, Larsen Jay, Kim Frazier and Gina Oster.

Two years ago, women took control of the 11-member commission with a 6-5 majority – the first time in history. That ratio remains.

Before the August election the political ratio was 9 Republicans to 2 Democrats. The Democrats flipped District 4, electing Shane Jackson and making the new ratio 8-3 Republican.

Land use and zoning drive the commission with developers usually gaining a majority whether or not they backed the winners. Kyle Ward was the developers’ go-to guy. Who will step up?

Kim Frazier was elected to an at-large seat as a person deeply invested in preservation of rural areas while supporting more intensive development along corridors where utilities are available and residents can access public transportation. Adam Thompson, a working farmer, will be right there on preserving farmland. Based on his television interview on August 18, WBIR-TV, Shane Jackson will be as well.

I suspect Andy Fox will join Rhonda Lee to force votes on hard-right state and national issues. To borrow a phrase: “It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

Bill Baxter: Jim Waldrop, president of Silver Inc., on Sunday announced the death of Wort Hotel owner and Knoxville native Bill Baxter:

“It is with a very heavy heart that I announce the passing of Bill Baxter, a great man, visionary and philanthropist. His compassionate leadership, love of life and community, music, friends and family have made a lasting impression on us all. Rest in peace, Bill Baxter.”

Knox TN Today announced last week that Bill’s son Joe Baxter will become president of Holston Gases in September.

Sandra Clark is founder of Knox TN Today