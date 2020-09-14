Jennifer Steele joins Covenant team

Jennifer Steele, APRN-BC, has joined the primary care team at Mountain View Family Medicine. Steele is an advanced practice registered nurse whose clinical interests are preventative care and family medicine for all ages. She earned a bachelor’s in nursing from the University of Tennessee and a master’s in nursing from Duke University. She will be based at Mountain View Family Medicine, Pigeon Forge. Info: 865-453-9045.

Tom King will return next Monday with Our Town Heroes.

Halls BPA will meet at noon Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Beaver Brook Country Club. Meeting limited to first 50 participants.

Knox County Schools offers free breakfast and lunches to all students, regardless of income or school attended. Students in virtual learning must contact their base school to receive meals. Families of these students can register at www.knoxschools.org/mealsrequest.