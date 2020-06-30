Intermittent greenway closures in Halls

As part of an ongoing electric upgrade project in the Halls community, KUB contract crews will implement intermittent closures of the Halls greenway through Friday, July 10, to safely perform work in the area. The impacted section of greenway connects Andersonville Pike and Norris Freeway, and is located between the Crossroads Center and North Fork Station shopping centers. See map for closure details. Work hours will be 7-5:30 weekdays. All work is weather permitting, and no work will occur over the Independence Day holiday. Info: 558-2331, leave message.