Happy July 4!

It sure is hot outside! The real estate market is hot, too! Last week, we saw 320 warranty deeds recorded valued at $103 million. This is an increase of 25 documents and $27 million value over the prior week. We recorded 539 deeds of trust worth $145 million. Compared to the previous week, these recordings were valued at $23 million more.

Last week we saw several conveyances that were in the millions. The largest sale was between Manor View LM LLC to Manor View Holdings LLC on N. Gallaher View Road for $20.5 million. This property contains Manor View Apartments. The financing was arranged by BSPRT CRE Finance LLC.

The second largest conveyance was between SVCN 4 LLC to Spirit Master Funding X LLC for property at the corner of Kingston Pike and Derby Run in Farragut. The property sold for $2,794,259.

Look for a new business in South Knoxville between the McDonalds and the Zips car wash on Mountain Grove Drive. Wen-Chapman Real Estate LLC sold to BC2020 Knoxville LLC for $2.197 million. The property is being leased to Southeast Food Services Company LLC.

The last conveyance was for several units in the Downtown West shopping center. Hoover Property Knoxville LLC sold to Straight Street Ltd Company for $1.45 million.

Loans over a million were issued by:

BSPRT CRE Finance LLC $16.25 million

Mountain Commerce Bank $4.485 million

First Horizon Bank $4,078,376.06

ORNL Federal Credit Union $2.63 million

ORNL Federal Credit Union $1.406 million

Citizens Bank $1.2 million

Eastman Credit Union $1.16 million

Pinnacle Bank $1.105 million.

Nick McBride is Knox County register of deeds.